WATCH: Military dad disguises himself as gift box, surprises son

2 hours 6 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, December 17 2018 Dec 17, 2018 December 17, 2018 4:35 PM December 17, 2018 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

PITTSBURGH - A boy who wanted nothing more than to see his father for Christmas got his wish a week early.

Over the weekend, a video posted on social media Friday by Jadin Hart shows her nephew opening an early Christmas present. Little did he know, his father who's been deployed was hiding inside. His reaction when he realizes what(or rather who) is inside the giant, wrapped box says it all.

By Monday morning, the video had been shared by several famous actors and comedians.

As of Monday afternoon, the clip had been viewed more than 15 million times.

