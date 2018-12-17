WATCH: Military dad disguises himself as gift box, surprises son

PITTSBURGH - A boy who wanted nothing more than to see his father for Christmas got his wish a week early.

Over the weekend, a video posted on social media Friday by Jadin Hart shows her nephew opening an early Christmas present. Little did he know, his father who's been deployed was hiding inside. His reaction when he realizes what(or rather who) is inside the giant, wrapped box says it all.

My nephew got to unwrap the only Christmas gift he asked for a few days early and his reaction broke my heart?? pic.twitter.com/vEXIRESglR — Jadin Hart? (@JayRayy7) December 15, 2018

By Monday morning, the video had been shared by several famous actors and comedians.

Wow...wow... Redefines “happy holidays”. Here’s to you and yours! https://t.co/yB4Si6M3Dk — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) December 17, 2018

As of Monday afternoon, the clip had been viewed more than 15 million times.