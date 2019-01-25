WATCH: Matthew McConaughey, Stephen Colbert take shot at referees over Saints no-call

Photo: The Late Show

NEW ORLEANS - It was only a matter of time before the Saints' latest misfortune made its way to late-night television.

On Thursday night's episode of 'The Late Show', host Stephen Colbert and celebrity guest Matthew McConaughey made a jab at the NFL over the blown call in the final minutes of NFC Championship which potentially cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl.

In the 'Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars' segment, Colbert typically banters with his main guest about whatever questions have been at the forefront of their minds. Last night, a question about God's preference in football teams prompted a brief back-and-forth about the now-infamous no-call.

"Hey Matt, do you think God cares who wins the Super Bowl?" Colbert asked.

"No," McConaughey replied. "If he did, the Saints woulda won."

The retort prompted applause from the audience and one last shot from Colbert.

"That ref is going to hell," the late-night host said before moving on.

You can watch the full segment below.