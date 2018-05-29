89°
WATCH: Massive swarm of flies surround gas station in Slidell
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A local couple chose not to fill up their vehicle with gasoline at a Slidell service station after realizing that swarms of flies were completely covering the pumps.
Video footage posted by Sandy Callegan Hickman shows a massive amount of Mayflies crowding a gas station on Military Road.
"OMG! My husband stopped to get gas and could not because of all the May Flies! In Slidell, La on Military Rd," Hickman wrote in a Facebook post.
Check out the video to see the cringe-worthy swarm.
