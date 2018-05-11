87°
WATCH: Massive gator walks through golf course in South Carolina

1 hour 48 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 May 11, 2018 3:36 PM May 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BEAUFORT, S.C. - Cameras were rolling as an enormous alligator made its way across a golf course in South Carolina earlier this week.

The video was recorded at Ocean Creek Golf Course in Beaufort, South Carolina Tuesday. Onlookers watched in amazement as the reptile strut across the course, looking more like a dinosaur than an average gator.

"I'm going to get my camera, but I'm closing the door!" one visitor can be heard saying in the background.

The video of the massive gator has been viewed nearly one million times.

