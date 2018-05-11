87°
WATCH: Massive gator walks through golf course in South Carolina
BEAUFORT, S.C. - Cameras were rolling as an enormous alligator made its way across a golf course in South Carolina earlier this week.
The video was recorded at Ocean Creek Golf Course in Beaufort, South Carolina Tuesday. Onlookers watched in amazement as the reptile strut across the course, looking more like a dinosaur than an average gator.
"I'm going to get my camera, but I'm closing the door!" one visitor can be heard saying in the background.
The video of the massive gator has been viewed nearly one million times.
