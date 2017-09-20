WATCH: Man released from prison 13 years after wrongful murder conviction

BALTIMORE, MD - Officials say a man convicted of murder more than 13 years ago has been exonerated and released from prison.

According to a report from WBAL, Lamar Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder in March 2004. He pleaded not guilty at the time, but was nonetheless sentenced in 2006.

Multiple appeals were filed in the years that followed, however the case was eventually closed in 2008.

A petition for post-conviction DNA testing was filed in December 2016. A hearing for a Writ of Actual Innocence took place Tuesday, when a judge issued a ruling that set aside the 2005 first-degree murder and gun verdicts.

On Tuesday, Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby and members of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project said new evidence turned up and witnesses came forward that exonerated Johnson.