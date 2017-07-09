WATCH: Man proposes to girlfriend as he's arrested

MUSKOGEE, Okla. - In what is perhaps the most unorthodox proposal ever recorded, a couple in Oklahoma became engaged as the husband-to-be was placed in police handcuffs.

Police body camera video released by the Muskogee Police Department shows Brandon Thompson as he's arrested for six felony warrants on his birthday. But it also captured a surprisingly tender moment between the arrestee and his girlfriend.

Police told CNN that officers were in the process of detaining Thompson when he made an unusual request. He asked if he could propose to his girlfriend, Leandria Keith, who he'd been dating since May 2016.

"I asked the officer if I could propose," Thompson said. "The officer said, 'You want to do what?' and I said, 'I want to propose to her.'"

Lynch and his partner, Officer Lincoln Anderson, agreed to let him do it.

"It took us by surprise that he asked if he could do it," Anderson, who is also the Muskogee police spokesman, told CNN.

Muskogee County District Court documents show Thompson had six felony warrants out for his arrest. Anderson told CNN that the bench warrants were for failure to appear in court or failure to pay.

Thompson said he has been "doing a lot to turn his life around." He has been coaching a peewee football team, which he says gives him an opportunity to give back to the community.

Keith reportedly pulled the couple's savings together to bail Thompson out of jail. He was released the day after his arrest last week.

The bride-to-be credits the police for allowing her boyfriend to propose, calling them "amazing."