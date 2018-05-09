86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Man jumps in lake to rescue stranded deer

1 hour 52 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 May 09, 2018 12:34 PM May 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A lost deer has found its way back to land thanks to one brave Texas man.

Video footage shows a resident who jumped into a lake to save a stranded deer. The video was posted by the Montgomery County Precinct One Constable's Facebook page, and captioned "Lake division assisted Walden residence rescue a deer today."

Once back on land, the deer begins taking tentative steps back towards the woods. 

Check out the video to see the heartwarming rescue.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days