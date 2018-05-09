86°
WATCH: Man jumps in lake to rescue stranded deer
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A lost deer has found its way back to land thanks to one brave Texas man.
Video footage shows a resident who jumped into a lake to save a stranded deer. The video was posted by the Montgomery County Precinct One Constable's Facebook page, and captioned "Lake division assisted Walden residence rescue a deer today."
Once back on land, the deer begins taking tentative steps back towards the woods.
Check out the video to see the heartwarming rescue.