WATCH: Man jumps in lake to rescue stranded deer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A lost deer has found its way back to land thanks to one brave Texas man.

Video footage shows a resident who jumped into a lake to save a stranded deer. The video was posted by the Montgomery County Precinct One Constable's Facebook page, and captioned "Lake division assisted Walden residence rescue a deer today."

Once back on land, the deer begins taking tentative steps back towards the woods.

Check out the video to see the heartwarming rescue.