WATCH: Man goes to extreme lengths to avoid catching the flu

NEW ORLEANS- It's been a busy flu season and one New Orleans is not taking any chances when it comes to the highly contagious illness.

A video posted Augusta Stewart, who's been sick with the flu, shows her stopping by her brother's home to pick up her clothes. Stewart was sitting in her car, waiting for her brother, when he came out covered head-to-toe in clothing to avoid getting sick. The brother, Maurice, even wore oven mitts, a face mask and was equipped with a broom so he could keep a safe distance from his infected sister.

"Some people will always just be extra," Augusta said. "You just always do too much."

After he gives Augusta her clothes, Maurice runs back inside the home, leaving his broom behind.