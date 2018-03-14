Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: LSU-UL-Lafayette gets heated, technicals issued in Tigers 84-76 win
Baton Rouge, LA - Will Wade and the LSU basketball Tigers took offense to trash talk early in the week and won angry over in-state UL-Lafayette Wednesday night to advance in the NIT.
Ragin Cajun head coach Bob Marlin's choice words came back to bite him as LSU beat ULL 84-76, but the story of the game was much more than the final score.
With :13 seconds left on the clock, LSU's Brandon Sampson slammed home a dunk to punt an explanation point on the victory where both coaches received technical fouls.
Wade celebrated by pumping up the crowd as Marlin stormed towards the LSU bench and had to be restrained.
“It is what it is. I take exception when people take shots at your program. Before Sunday, ULL wasn’t even a thought in my mind. After the last couple of days it’s been something else. I’ve never seen anything like it.
“I’m glad we were able to win for our fans. I can only imagine having to listen to that stuff. I thought our guys responded to their challenges.”
The Tigers advance to take on Utah Monday, March 19, at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU in the second round of the NIT.
