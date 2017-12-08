34°
WATCH: LSU student-athlete has amazing reaction to Friday's snow

Friday, December 08 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student-athlete took to social media to share the joy of Baton Rouge's rare snowfall on Friday, and the video is hilarious.

Da'Quan Bellard posted the video on Twitter Friday afternoon. In the video, Bellard skips around through the snow shirtless, all while singing along to Vanessa Carlton's 'A Thousand Miles'.

The tweet speaks for itself: 

According to Bellard's bio on the school website, the LSU senior specializes in the long jump and was an NCAA qualifier in the triple jump for two consecutive seasons.

