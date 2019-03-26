69°
WATCH: LSU grad student performs stunning rendition of national anthem for Miss. lawmakers

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - John Uzodinma, a University of Southern Mississippi alumnus and LSU graduate student wowed Mississippi legislators with his musical talents this past week.

Currently a grad student at the LSU School of Music, Uzodinma rang in the day for the Mississippi House of Representatives last Tuesday. His rendition of the national anthem on violin impressed not only the lawmakers in attendance but scores of people on the internet as well.

A video of Uzodinma's has been viewed more than 200,000 times, with thousands more sharing it on social media.

