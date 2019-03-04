WATCH: LSU football star Devin White emotional after stellar showing at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Devin White, one of the most promising defensive prospects to come out of LSU in recent years, made the Tigers proud at the NFL Combine this past weekend. But it's what happened after White ran his 40-yard dash that arguably got the most attention.

On Sunday, the LSU linebacker stole the show when he ran a 4.42 in the dash. It was the fastest run by anyone at the LB position this year.

After hearing his time, White was visibly choked up and began shedding tears at seeing his hard work pay off.

.@LSUfootball LB @DevinWhite__40 is overcome with emotion after running a 4.42, the fastest 40 by a LB this year ??#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/zPS92QJmpL — NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2019

White solidified his legacy as an LSU favorite this past season when he earned the Butkus Award, deeming him the top linebacker in the country. Fans also rallied behind him and called for a "white out" after he was suspended for half a game over a questionable targeting penalty.

White is slated to be one of the most sought-after defensive players in the draft later this year.