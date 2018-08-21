93°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: LSU football players discuss team accountability
BATON ROUGE – Tuesday, team leaders discussed the responsibility players have amid a tumultuous end of summer.
Nose tackle Breiden Fehoko and middle linebacker Devin White talked players’ accountability with each other – both inside the locker room and in public.
See the video at the top of this story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU football players discuss team accountability
-
WATCH: Historic Florida post office damaged in moving mishap
-
Two arrested after victim knocked unconscious following fight at Tigerland bar
-
DOTD: East State Street Bridge to reopen Tuesday
-
Jon Stewart comes to aid of goats found on subway tracks