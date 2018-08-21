93°
WATCH: LSU football players discuss team accountability

1 hour 1 minute 39 seconds ago Tuesday, August 21 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Tuesday, team leaders discussed the responsibility players have amid a tumultuous end of summer.

Nose tackle Breiden Fehoko and middle linebacker Devin White talked players’ accountability with each other – both inside the locker room and in public.

