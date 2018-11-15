WATCH: LSU Baseball great Alex Bregman surprises waitress with $500 tip

HOUSTON - A heartwarming video shared by former LSU Baseball star Alex Bregman is showing off his charm through a small act of kindness.

The video shows Bregman, now a star on the Astro's championship-winning baseball team, planning out the kind deed with his friends. Bregman explains he had the idea to leave a $500 tip for a local worker in need of a little pick-me-up.

A call to a Houston restaurant called The Moonshiners revealed that one of their servers, a full-time college student named Jordan Thompson, had her car broken into earlier that same day.

"I was actually on the way to the bank after my classes," Thompson later told TODAY Food. "It was right before I had to go into work. They messed with the handles ... This car is super old so it basically invited them in."

With the target of their generous deed in mind, the group set out for the restaurant.

"I'm actually kind of nervous to be honest with you. I wonder what her reaction's gonna be," Bregman said as they made their way to the business.

The group ordered some waters and an iced tea, but they soon made up an excuse allowing them to ask for the check and head out. Thompson, now their waitress, initially tells them not to worry about paying for the drinks, but Bregman insists on getting the check. The star athlete could be seen nervously glancing at the hidden camera as he waited for her to return.

After Thompson leaves the check and bids the group farewell, Bregman quietly leaves $500 behind and exits with his friends. Once outside, the group anxiously waits to see her reaction through the restaurant's front windows.

It didn't take long for Thompson to spot the cash left at her table. Tearing up, she rushed outside to thank Bregman.

"We heard your car got broken into earlier today, so we wanted to help out a little bit," Bregman explained as he hugged the thankful college student.

Thompson later expressed her appreciation again on social media.

i had a breakdown yesterday bc my money i was going to deposit for my bills was stolen. i only work 2 days a week since i’m a full time student athlete & had no idea how i was going to make it up...then this happened.

i am soo thankful ?? https://t.co/4uDkR63UXd — jordan (@jrdnevet) November 7, 2018

Bregman's kind stunt is part of a video series he's started on his personal Youtube channel. Earlier this month, another video chronicled his return to Baton Rouge for the Tiger's football game against Alabama.