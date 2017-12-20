WATCH: 'Love Actually' star welcomes home travelers at Heathrow airport

LONDON- Passengers traveling home for Christmas were welcomed with a warm surprise at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

Martine McCutcheon, who plays Hugh Grant's love interest in Love Actually, greeted travelers deplaning in Terminal 5. She even gave some a hug just like she did in the classic Christmas film.

"It was one of my all-time favorite scenes to film and even now I get so excited every time I'm at Heathrow. Welcoming someone home is such a great feeling that never gets old," McCutcheon told the airport during the event.

With a huge smile on her face, McCutcheon held a sign reading "Welcome Home" as passengers walked by.

Check out the video to see some of the reactions.