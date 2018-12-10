43°
WATCH: Local officers help boy celebrate birthday
BAKER - A few officers with the Baker Police Department brought a smile to the face of a little boy on his birthday.
The 6-year-old boy identified as Sgt. Pierson got the chance to sit in an official police unit and use the sirens. Pierson's mother said the boy is normally a little shy, but hopes to become a police officer one day.
The heartwarming video was posted on the Baker Police Department's Facebook. Be sure to watch the full video and check out the photos below.
