WATCH: Local deputy does the "Cha Cha" with French Settlement students

LIVINGSTON PARISH- A Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputy put his dancing shoes on with a group of French Settlement students.

French Settlement High School resource officer Brett Savant joined a group of students during lunch for a rendition of the "Cha Cha Slide."

Savant learned the dance earlier in the day with a group of French Settlement Junior High students and later joined high schoolers Payton Clouatre, Melanie Tircuit and Allyson Forbes at lunch.

Savant has been a school resource officer in French Settlement for two years, FSHS Principal Williams Hawkins told Livingston Parish News.

Savant is one of 10 school resource officers serve the parish — seven Livingston Parish sheriff deputies, one officer from the Walker Police Department and two officers from the Denham Springs Police Department.