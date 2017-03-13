WATCH: Livingston deputies share firsthand accounts of floods

LIVINGSTON – Deputies in Livingston Parish recounted their August flood stories in a new nearly 10-minute-long video.

The video, posted on the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office YouTube channel Sunday, offers a retrospective look of August’s historic flooding from the first responders.

“We knew it was going to flood, but was not expecting what happened, by all means,” Lt. Col. Brian Smith said.

During the flood, Sheriff Jason Ard told WBRZ that 30 to 45 percent of his deputies had lost their homes but still continued to work.

“I rode through the subdivision and said, ‘Dear God, I am not in this alone,” Sgt. Bobby Dillion said.

Deputies say between 15,000 to 20,000 people were rescued in Livingston Parish alone. Officials estimate that more than 75 percent of homes in the parish were impacted by water levels anywhere between two to eight feet.

Click here to watch the full video.