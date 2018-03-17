75°
WATCH LIVE: Wearin of the Green Parade telecast
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE WEARIN' OF THE GREEN PARADE as it rolls through Baton Rouge Saturday.
The telecast begins at 9:30. The parade rolls at 10:00 a.m.
Expect heavy traffic along Perkins Road, the Garden District and Acadian all morning and into Saturday afternoon.
