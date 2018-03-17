75°
WATCH LIVE: Wearin of the Green Parade telecast

3 hours 11 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, March 17 2018 Mar 17, 2018 March 17, 2018 9:38 AM March 17, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE WEARIN' OF THE GREEN PARADE as it rolls through Baton Rouge Saturday. 

The telecast begins at 9:30.  The parade rolls at 10:00 a.m.

Expect heavy traffic along Perkins Road, the Garden District and Acadian all morning and into Saturday afternoon.

