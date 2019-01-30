WATCH LIVE: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to make first public appearance since infamous Saints no-call

ATLANTA - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is set to speak publicly for the first time since the blown call that potentially kept the Saints out of the Super Bowl.

Goodell is set to appear in Atlanta, the site of Super Bowl LIII, for his annual "State of the League" address. The conference will mark the first time Goodell has made himself available to media since the infamous missed penalty in the NFL Championship game.

Immediately after the loss, Head Coach Sean Payton said Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron admitted the officials "blew the call" on the field.

Since that game, Saints fans and nonpartisans across the football community have called on Goodell to address the debacle. Some have gone as far as to demand a redo of the final minutes of the championship, others simply want Goodell to admit the mistake publicly.

The conference is set to begin at 12 p.m.