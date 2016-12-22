Matt Canada accepts LSU's offensive coordinator job

62°
December 13, 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - Wednesday morning, LSU announced that Matt Canada will be the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Tigers.

Canada was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Pittsburgh for the 2016 season. Previously, he was the offensive coordinator at North Carolina State University.

“Coach O and Joe have been very clear about what they expect,” said Canada. “With the talent already here and what we will recruit, we can put together one of the best offenses in the country. We’re going to develop quarterbacks, score points and bring some excitement to the offense here at LSU. And of course, we’re going to do it the right way - the LSU way.”

There is a press conference set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday where Canada will be introduced. WBRZ will stream it live on our Facebook page.

