58°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH LIVE: LSU's Ed Orgeron introduces new assistant coaches
CLICK HERE TO WATCH OUR LIVE COVEREAGE
BATON ROUGE – LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron will introduce two new assistant coaches joining the program for the 2017 season.
At a 10 a.m. press conference, Orgeron will introduce new wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph and running backs coach Tommie Robinson.
The two men replace Jabbar Juluke and Dameyune Craig who were relieved of their duties last week.
“We appreciate the work that Dameyune and Jabbar did for LSU,” Orgeron said in a statement released at noon. “We wish them nothing but success in the future.”
Juluke and Craig were both appointed to those positions in Feb. 2016.
WBRZ will live stream the event online and on Facebook LIVE.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Report: Judge banned from eatery over racial exchange with woman at bar
-
Man arrested for contractor fraud after overcharging flood victims
-
Proposed pipeline provokes heated debate between oil workers and environmentalists
-
Bond set at $110,000 for Scotlandville High shooter
-
Donaldsonville residents survey damage after tornadoes damage several homes