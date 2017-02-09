58°
WATCH LIVE: LSU's Ed Orgeron introduces new assistant coaches

February 09, 2017
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron will introduce two new assistant coaches joining the program for the 2017 season.

At a 10 a.m. press conference, Orgeron will introduce new wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph and running backs coach Tommie Robinson.

The two men replace Jabbar Juluke and Dameyune Craig who were relieved of their duties last week.

“We appreciate the work that Dameyune and Jabbar did for LSU,” Orgeron said in a statement released at noon. “We wish them nothing but success in the future.”

Juluke and Craig were both appointed to those positions in Feb. 2016.

