WATCH LIVE: LSU introduces Will Wade as new men's basketball coach

BATON ROUGE – LSU will officially introduce newly hired men’s basketball coach Will Wade Wednesday afternoon.

The event is set for noon in the central lobby on the second floor of the LSU Student Union. WBRZ will livestream the event online and on Facebook Live.

Wade left VCU to take over the LSU team after guiding the Rams to the NCAA Tournament in both his seasons as coach.

"Will Wade is a smart, energetic, and skilled individual," LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said. "He will provide great leadership for our student-athletes. The future of the program is bright."

The 34-year-old Wade guided the Rams to a 51-20 record. He spent the two previous seasons at Chattanooga and is 91-45 overall as a head coach.



He replaces Johnny Jones, who was fired March 10 with two years remaining on his contract after the Tigers finished 10-21.