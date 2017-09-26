Ten arrested in massive string of vehicle burglaries

LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says it has made arrests in 94 cases of vehicle burglary that occurred in Denham Springs over the last few months.

Sheriff Jason Ard said the burglaries occurred between July and late September and carried out by two groups of individuals. Ard said 10 people were arrested in total, seven adults and three juveniles. The ages of the suspects ranged from 15 to 20 years old.

Most of the burglaries occurred in the South Denham Springs area, near the area of Juban Road. The suspects allegedly targeted unlocked vehicles, stealing weapons, laptops, purses and other valuables.

Ard said detectives reviewed surveillance footage, followed every lead and went door-to-door talking with residence.

The sheriff added that the groups are likely also tied to other burglaries in East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parishes.