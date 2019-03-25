WATCH LIVE: A nation's farewell for George H.W. Bush

Photo: CNN

WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington is bidding its final farewell to former President George H.W. Bush, his funeral at Washington National Cathedral drawing world envoys, the four remaining ex-presidents, and President Donald Trump.



The ceremony late Wednesday morning will cap three days of remembrance by dignitaries and ordinary citizens alike. The Republican president oversaw the post-Cold War transition and led a successful Gulf War, then lost re-election in a generational shift to Democrat Bill Clinton.



Joining American notables and representatives from more than a dozen countries is an electrician and fix-it man, Mike Lovejoy, who has worked at Bush's Maine summer estate since 1990.



Bush's remains will be returned to Houston to lie in repose before burial Thursday at his family plot on the presidential library grounds at Texas A&M University in College Station.

You can watch the ceremony live here.