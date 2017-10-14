WATCH: Les Miles recalls LSU memories ahead of Saturday's Auburn game

BATON ROUGE - The 'Mad Hatter' will make his return to Death Valley this weekend as LSU holds a ceremony to honor its 2007 National Championship team.

According to a report from the Advocate, Miles will be joined by players from his national title-winning team during halftime of Saturday's LSU vs Auburn game. Miles, who still lives in Baton Rouge, has remained an avid supporter of the program after his 12-year tenure as coach.

The ceremony comes about a year after Miles was fired from his job as LSU head coach last season, a move which immediately followed a loss to this week's opponent, Auburn.

Miles has since become a college football television analyst for ESPN and FOX. He’s scheduled to work more games this season and says he'll serve as a studio analyst for CBS on the weekend that LSU meets Alabama, Nov. 4.

Reports say he aims to land a head coaching job after this season.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is set for 2:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.