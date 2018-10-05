WATCH: Les Miles 'cooking up' grass for LSU-Florida bet with Steve Spurrier

BATON ROUGE - Les Miles is escalating his friendly jabs at former Florida football coach Steve Spurrier ahead of Saturday's showdown between the Gators and Tigers.

On Friday, the eve of the much anticipated SEC match-up, Miles posted a video of himself "cooking up a good batch" of grass for his wager with Spurrier. Miles, the Tigers' previous head coach, put his metaphorical money on LSU earlier this week, proposing a bet with the former Florida playcaller ahead of the game.

"Hey [Steve Spurrier]... How much you wanna bet your Gators are going down this weekend?" Miles tweeted Tuesday.

Spurrier soon replied with proposed terms for that bet.

"Shoot, we’re going to win on Saturday. If we don’t, I’ll eat some of that grass of yours. When we do win, you’re wearing my visor!" Spurrier replied.

The Mad Hatter appears to have accepted those terms with some enthusiasm, as he has resurfaced on Twitter with a video showing him feeding a patch of grass with a bottle Dos Equis, a company for which he is now a spokesperson.

Dos Equis jumped on the bet earlier this week, promising free beer for fans of whichever team comes out on top.

LSU will take on #22 Florida in Gainesville Saturday at 2:30 p.m. After that, we'll find out if that grass(and free alcohol) gets put to good use.