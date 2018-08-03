85°
WATCH: Leonard Fournette keeps promise, gives cleats to young fan

3 hours 22 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 August 03, 2018 2:02 PM August 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

JACKSONVILLE - Leonard Fournette continues to show that he loves his fans just as much as he loves playing football.

On Thursday, the former LSU running back stepped away from the Jaguars' training camp to keep a promise he made to a fan.

On Wednesday, Fournette told a young man named Byron that he would give him his cleats if he showed up at practice the next day. Sure enough, Fournette spotted the boy on the sidelines Thursday and made his way over.

"I made a promise to this young man right here!" Fournette exclaimed as he crossed the field.

The star running back signed the cleats for the boy and a few items for other nearby fans before heading back to practice.

