Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Kind man pushes woman home after her electric wheelchair runs out of batteries
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - One man's good deed is inspiring people across the country and around the world.
Bilal Quintyne spotted a woman in need when her electric wheelchair ran out of batteries, leaving her unable to get around. She asked Quintyne if he could call for help to get her home.
Rather than call for help, Quintyne decided to lend her a helping hand — by pushing her all the way home himself.
"I don't care what you're going through," he said in a video posted on Facebook that went viral.
"When God calls you for help, you're supposed to help. Period. Period."
The video was uploaded to Facebook, where it has been viewed nearly 3 million times.
"God blessed me with an able body. So WE pulled her home. A mile or not I wouldn’t go home until she was home. Period," Quintyne wrote on Facebook.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Arts and Crafts Burglar' not so crafty after revealing face on camera
-
Heartless thief takes advantage of elderly man in need of help at...
-
WATCH: Kind man pushes woman home after her electric wheelchair runs out...
-
Online nursing students not allowed to get licensed
-
BRPD: 20-year-old woman gunned down while walking on sidewalk along College Drive
Sports Video
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...