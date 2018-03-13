59°
WATCH: Kind driver stops traffic, helps elderly man cross street
GRIFFIN, GA- Heartwarming video shows a good Samaritan stopping traffic to help an elderly man with a walker cross a busy street.
The video was posted to Facebook earlier this week by an onlooker. The kind driver hops out of his truck to assist a man attempting to cross the road.
Other drivers obeyed, and patiently waited in their vehicles during the touching moment.
Check out the video to have your faith in humanity restored.
