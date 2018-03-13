59°
WATCH: Kind driver stops traffic, helps elderly man cross street

4 hours 38 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, March 13 2018 Mar 13, 2018 March 13, 2018 2:33 PM March 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

GRIFFIN, GA- Heartwarming video shows a good Samaritan stopping traffic to help an elderly man with a walker cross a busy street.

The video was posted to Facebook earlier this week by an onlooker. The kind driver hops out of his truck to assist a man attempting to cross the road.

Other drivers obeyed, and patiently waited in their vehicles during the touching moment.

Check out the video to have your faith in humanity restored.

