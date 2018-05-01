WATCH: K-9 refuses to go to work without a belly rub

ANNAPOLIS, MD - People around the country are identifying with a stubborn K-9 who REALLY didn't feel like going to work.

The video recorded last Tuesday shows Deputy Ryan Costin with the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office desperately trying to get his partner K-9, Jango Fett, into his vehicle so they can head to work. Unfortunately for the officer, Jango felt like taking a day off.

The now-viral video shows Costin pleading with the dog to quit lounging around and get in the SUV. Costin's wife, who recorded the video, can be heard having a laugh at his expense.

"Dude's got Wednesday, Thursday and Friday still," she said as she chuckled.

Eventually, the deputy gives Jango a belly rub, and it seems that was all he really needed as he immediately gets up and hops into the SUV.

The original video of the pair's slow start to the work day has been viewed nearly one million times.