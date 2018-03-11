64°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: K-9 and deputy play peek-a-boo
COLUMBIA, S.C.- A K-9 and his handler were caught on camera playing an adorable game of peek-a-boo.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department posted the footage to their Facebook page. In the video, a K-9 named Bali plays a lighthearted game of peek-a-boo with his handler and best friend, Deputy Josh Newsom.
Check out the video to see the endearing game.
K9 Bali loves playing peekaboo almost as much as he loves surprises. If you love surprises too, you should probably pay attention to our tweets say around 9PM....????@JoshAndBali #LivePD pic.twitter.com/edsigX3bym— RCSD (@RCSD) February 23, 2018