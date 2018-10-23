WATCH: Internet goes wild for singing donkey

An Irish donkey has thrown out the hee-haws for high notes and earned the love of the internet as a result.

Martin Stanton, a local who's been visiting the Harriet the donkey for more than a year, posted a video of her "singing" on Facebook last week.

The clip of Harriet reaching opera-like heights with her call spread quickly on social media, getting thousands of shares on Facebook. Stanton told ABC News he was shocked to hear that sound coming out of her.

“She lives about 20 minutes away from me in Toureen, Connemara,” he said. “I know the family who owns her and I bring carrots, bread and ginger nut biscuits. She never hew-haws like other donkeys.”

Stanton first named the donkey Harrison, believing “she was a he,” but changed to Harriet after the donkey had a baby.

“I try to visit whenever I can because she is adorable, so friendly and gentle,” he added. “I found the video funny so I just posted it. I didn't think it would go viral.”