WATCH: Icy weather turns local woman's driveway into skating rink

PORT ALLEN - One local woman is making the most out of the icy conditions gripping the capital area... by turning her own driveway into an ice-skating rink.

WBRZ viewer Jordan Banta sent in video of her wintry escapades outside her Port Allen home, all filmed with the help of her mother, Michelle, and boyfriend, Casey.

Jordan says she's been ice-skating for about 13 years, though most of that has been done in actual ice rinks.

You can find more viewer-submitted content from this week's "Icepocalypse" by clicking HERE.