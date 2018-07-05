85°
WATCH: Iberville deputies wear red, white, and blue for 'lip-sync challenge'

Thursday, July 05 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH - A few deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office showed their patriotic spirit while participating in the lip-sync battle.

The video was posted Wednesday on social media. Wearing red, white and blue hats and sunglasses the deputies lip-synced 'Proud to be an American.'

Check out the full video below. Be sure to watch until the end.

Officers with the Gonzales Police Department also participated in the viral challenge. 

