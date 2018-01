WATCH: Horse and his stuffed duck are an inseparable pair

KINGSTON, NH- An adorable video of a horse playing with his stuffed duck is sweeping the internet.

MKM Equine Photography posted the video to their Facebook page. The horse, named Snipes, is seen showing off in the snow with his favorite toy: a stuffed duck.

The internet can't seem to get enough of the cuteness.

Check out the video to see Snipes and his duck in action.