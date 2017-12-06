WATCH: Holiday burglar tries (and fails) to trick security camera with towel

SLIDELL - The search for a burglar on the Northshore shouldn't prove too difficult for police after a surveillance camera got a nice, clear look at his face.

According to the Slidell Police Department, the less-than-stellar criminal broke into a home on Park Drive while the occupants were away Monday. A surveillance camera set up inside the home filmed the thief as he crept through a hallway.

In the video, the burglar stops in his and tracks and stares dead-on into the camera after he realizes he's being recorded. He briefly disappears from view, only to return with a towel poorly covering his face.

In a desperate attempt to cover his tracks, the man steals the camera, along with a Playstation 4 video game console. Little did he know that the security video was backed up to a separate hard drive.

Slidell Police are now trying to identify the suspect, described to be a tall, thin African-American male with a large afro-style haircut. The suspect was also wearing a large cross necklace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyle Taylor at 985-646-6174 or ktaylor@slidellpd.com.