WATCH: Harrowing body cam footage shows police saving shelter animals from wildfire

CALIFORNIA - Body cam footage shows police fighting the clock against the Nelson wildfire, and making last-minute rescues at an animal shelter threatened by flames.

The Vacaville Police Department released the video to Facebook, stating "As the Nelson Fire raced towards the south end of town, it looked like the Solano SPCA would be the first to be hit by the flames. Our officers worked with Humane Animal Services, SPCA staff and volunteers to evacuate all they could in a race against the clock."

The harrowing footage shows officers run in and out of the shelter, while grabbing dogs and cats in the race against time.

Police were able to save 60 animals and safely place them in foster homes.