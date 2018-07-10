WATCH: Happy pup frolics through field

89°
Tuesday, July 10 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Video of a dog aimlessly frolicking through a meadow is definitely the thing you need to get you through the week.

The yellow Labrador retriever was caught on camera aimlessly hopping in a field of grass, and loving every minute of it.

Check out the video to see the carefree pooch.

