WATCH: Happy pup frolics through field
Video of a dog aimlessly frolicking through a meadow is definitely the thing you need to get you through the week.
The yellow Labrador retriever was caught on camera aimlessly hopping in a field of grass, and loving every minute of it.
Check out the video to see the carefree pooch.
