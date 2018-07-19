WATCH: Happy dwarf goats dance around in new sweaters

CUMBERLAND CENTER, MAINE - A few Nigerian Dwarf goats in Maine are loving their new colorful sweaters.

Martin, Edgar, and Hector live at Sunflower Farm Creamery and Bold Goat Yoga in Cumberland Center.

Like the name suggests, the facility makes and sells homemade cheeses as well as offers guests the opportunity to do yoga with hoofed animals. The video of the happy goats has thousands of views online.

"Thanks to Louise C for sending these amazing sweaters! They will be very useful in the first cold weeks of kidding season come spring 2019 and Martin, Edgar and Hector loved trying them on for a little fashion show," the post reads.

You can't help but smile while watching them jump for joy.