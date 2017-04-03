WATCH: Grandma gets a face full of feces at the zoo

GRAND RAPIDS – A Michigan woman got more than she bargained for after a visit to a Grand Rapids Zoo Sunday.

Erin Vargo, who works at John Ball Zoo, said she was just hoping to have an average day when she captured the funniest thing she’s ever seen in her life.

“I’m seriously dying of laughter,” Vargo shared on Facebook. “And I can’t believe I got it on video. Just watch…”

The video shows a chimpanzee bouncing up and down before tossing a fistful of poop into a crowd of onlookers. The camera turns and captures the bewildered look of an elderly woman with poop hanging from her nose.

Before the 18 second video ends, one onlooker shouts, “it got grandma!”

The video was shared nearly 2,000 times as of Monday afternoon.