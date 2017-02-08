WATCH: Gov. Edwards travels to N.O. to tour damage, gives updates following severe weather

NEW ORLEANS – Governor John Bel Edwards traveled to New Orleans to tour tornado damaged areas following Tuesday's severe weather that impacted several parishes throughout Southeast Louisiana.

Edwards held a press conference with New Orleans elected officials to provide an update.

Edwards said that there were seven confirmed tornadoes that touched down across Louisiana: two in Livingston Parish, one in Ascension Parish, one in Tangipahoa Parish, one in St. James Parish and one in Orleans Parish. The governor said that preliminary information indicates that about 20 people state-wide have been injured following the severe weather. Edwards said that the injuries are not life-threatening but still are considered serious.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison stated that officers along with several sheriff's offices and State Police are conducting their second round of search and rescues in eastern New Orleans. Harrison urged citizens not to travel to the area as there are still power lines that are down along with gas leaks in the area.

City officials say that about 10,000 homes are without power, according to WWL.