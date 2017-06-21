WATCH: Flooded streets but sunny skies in Grand Isle as Cindy lingers

GRAND ISLE – Sun peeked through the clouds and for a moment Wednesday, the Louisiana coast was almost picture perfect minus some street flooding.

Video and pictures shared with WBRZ from a viewer in Grand Isle showed a mix of clouds and rain and sometimes sunshine. Though, water was covering some streets but did not appear to be more than what is expected in this coastal community.

Strong waves crashed along the shoreline in one video. Water covering roadways only appeared to be a few inches deep.

Most of south Louisiana is threatened with as much as ten inches of rain as Tropical Storm Cindy moves through the Gulf, south of Louisiana toward the Texas state line.

The governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning, which is standard in such situations as the emergency order speeds up the response to any possible disaster.

Video courtesy the Cifreo family