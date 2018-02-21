76°
WATCH: Flight attendant rocks child asleep for tired mom
HAWAII- A flight attendant's efforts to help a struggling mother is going viral.
One passenger on a Hawaiian Airlines flight captured the moment when a flight attendant rocked a toddler to sleep for a jet-lagged mother.
The video was posted to Facebook, explaining that the mother had tirelessly worked to get her fussy child to sleep without any luck.
"She had tried for at least 45 minutes and nothing worked. The toddler reached out and the flight attendant rocked him... Up and down the aisle until he finally gave in."
Check out the video to see the heartwarming moment.
