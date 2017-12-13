WATCH: Firefighters rescue terrified dog trapped in frozen lake

ROSCOE, IL. - Firefighters in Illinois came to the rescue of a dog in need after it fell through the ice of a frozen lake and became stuck in the ice-cold water.

A crew was called to Legend Lakes in Roscoe after a man's dog made its way onto the frozen-over surface of the water and fell through. The owner of the dog tried to use a kayak to make his way across the lake, but he too soon fell through and became trapped.

Photos and video from the scene show firefighters jumping into the freezing-cold water with a line and cold water suit, retrieving the pair.

Fortunately, the two were safely returned to dry land before they were seriously hurt.