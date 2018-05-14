75°
WATCH: Firefighters rescue kitten with its head stuck in basketball goal

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLIDELL - A pair of firefighters found a small cat in need of help while at their station over the weekend.

The St. Tammany Fire District says Eric Dupuy and Richie Carter were blowing out the engine bay Sunday when they spotted a kitten with its head trapped inside the base of a basketball goal.

The two firefighters immediately began looking for a way to help. They soon found a pair of small sheers and used them to cut the feline loose.

The Fire District later posted a video of the pair's successful "kitten extradition."

