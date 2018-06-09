WATCH: Firefighters battle car blaze at Crowne Plaza

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire that happened Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza.

The incident occurred sometime around 1:00 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center on Constitution Avenue.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the driver of a BMW pulled into the parking lot with smoke coming from the vehicle due to mechanical issues. The driver parked the car and went inside for help. Upon returning to the parking lot, the BMW was fully engulfed in flames, and the vehicle next to it was also ablaze. Both of the cars were a total loss.

Fire officials say four other vehicles received damage from the fire.

No injuries have been reported.