WATCH: Fire crews rescue dog trapped in frozen pond

Monday, January 14 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTENNIAL, CO. - A fire crew south of Denver made a dramatic rescue after a dog was trapped in a frozen pond last week.

South Metro Fire Rescue posted the video to Facebook. The video shows the dog, named Bri, patiently waiting in the ice as firefighters hurry to her aid.

Emergency crews on shore held a rope that was attached to one of the rescuers. Authorities were able to quickly pull her out of the cold water and bring her safely to shore.

Check out the video to see Bri's rescue.

