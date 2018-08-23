Father returning from deployment surprises son at local elementary school

BRUSLY - A father returning from his deployment overseas surprised his son at school Thursday.

WBRZ will stream the surprise at Lukeville Upper Elementary School Thursday during lunch.

Here in Brusly where a 7 y/o was just surprised by his dad who’s been in Iraq since Thanksgiving.



Look at that face. That’s the proud look only a dad can give his son...#ImNotCryingYoureCrying @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/GR0xSBJD2T — Brandi B. Harris (@BrandiBHarrisTV) August 23, 2018

The 7-year-old boy hasn't seen his father since Thanksgiving when he was deployed to Iraq.

You can watch the full video in the post below:

You can see the full story on News 2 at 6 p.m.