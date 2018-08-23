87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Father returning from deployment surprises son at local elementary school

2 hours 19 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 August 23, 2018 11:15 AM August 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BRUSLY - A father returning from his deployment overseas surprised his son at school Thursday.

WBRZ will stream the surprise at Lukeville Upper Elementary School Thursday during lunch.

The 7-year-old boy hasn't seen his father since Thanksgiving when he was deployed to Iraq. 

You can watch the full video in the post below:

You can see the full story on News 2 at 6 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days