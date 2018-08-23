87°
Father returning from deployment surprises son at local elementary school
BRUSLY - A father returning from his deployment overseas surprised his son at school Thursday.
WBRZ will stream the surprise at Lukeville Upper Elementary School Thursday during lunch.
Here in Brusly where a 7 y/o was just surprised by his dad who’s been in Iraq since Thanksgiving.— Brandi B. Harris (@BrandiBHarrisTV) August 23, 2018
Look at that face. That’s the proud look only a dad can give his son...#ImNotCryingYoureCrying @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/GR0xSBJD2T
The 7-year-old boy hasn't seen his father since Thanksgiving when he was deployed to Iraq.
You can watch the full video in the post below:
You can see the full story on News 2 at 6 p.m.
