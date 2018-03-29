WATCH: Ecstatic 10-year-old tries out wheelchair-accessible swing

FORT SMITH, Ark. - A young wheelchair-bound boy's ride on a swing set is putting smiles on faces across the country.

A video posted on Facebook by Trish Allen shows her 10-year-old son, Seth. giggling as he rides a special wheelchair-accessible swingset.

The video of Seth's ride has already been viewed more than two million times in less than a week, with thousands of commenters sending kind words to the family.